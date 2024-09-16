Include GK or GS in DIET syllabus

Editor,

The APPSC is going to conduct exam for entry into the DIET for the first time.

I am writing to bring the APPSC’s attention to the importance of incorporating or adding either GK or GS in the DIET syllabus, 2024. After all, it is a competitive examination.

As we all know, exams for Groups A and B posts are conducted by the APPSC. For these exams, GK or GS has been incorporated or already exists in the exam syllabus. The problem is that GK or GS has not been incorporated in the DIET syllabus this year.

The current syllabus primarily focuses on subject-specific knowledge, leaving a big gap in holistic development of teacher-trainees, teacher-educators, lecturers and serious aspirants by not incorporating GK/GS in the current DIET syllabus.

GK and GS are indispensable components of education that foster critical thinking, problems solving, awareness of current affairs, and the government’s schemes and policies relevant to the field of education.

I request the APPSC to consider revising the current DIET syllabus by only incorporating or adding either GK or GS in the current syllabus.

I also appeal to The Arunachal Times to create awareness about the significance of well-rounded education.

Tadak Gumja Tamin,

MEd, Hills College of Teacher Education