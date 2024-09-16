Efforts made to end democratic structures: Kharge

NEW DELHI, 15 Sep: Asserting that 2024 is a watershed year for India’s democracy, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said that 140 crore Indians gave a verdict “which believed in our longstanding institutions, painstakingly built by the makers of our nation.”

He also alleged that in the past 10 years, there has been a concerted effort to erode democratic structures, bulldoze institutions “and hurt the integrity of our systems.”

Kharge quoted India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru as saying, “Democracy is the best form of government. It allows people to have a say in how they are governed and to hold their leaders accountable.”

“The year 2024 is a watershed year for India’s Democracy. 140 crore Indians gave a verdict which believed in our longstanding institutions, painstakingly built by the makers of our nation,” Kharge said in a reference to the 2024 Lok Sabha poll results.

“Now, we have to be far more vigilant to uphold the values of our parliamentary democracy and Constitution and protect the ethos which ‘We, the People of India’ collectively believe in,” he said in a post on X on the occasion of the International Day of Democracy.

“On International Day of Democracy, let us rededicate ourselves to the essence of India, which encompasses the principles of Justice, Liberty, Equality and Fraternity,” Kharge said.

In 2007, the United Nations General Assembly resolved to observe 15 September as the International Day of Democracy and invited all member states and organisations to commemorate the day in an appropriate manner that contributes to raising public awareness. (PTI)