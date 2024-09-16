Eviction drive carried out

DAPORIJO, 15 Sep: The Upper Subansiri district administration on Saturday carried out an eviction drive vis-à-vis pending cases of illegal construction and occupation of government buildings and land.

Persons illegally occupying the forest department guest house for the last 10 years were evicted, and three persons who had illegally occupied and settled down in the working women’s hostel since 2018 were similarly evicted on the same day.

Illegally constructed structures in the surroundings of the hostel were also dismantled.

The eviction drive was conducted by Town Magistrate Goken Koyu and DSP Gamli Loyi, in the presence of Estate Officer Gamtum Padu.

Padu said that the DA will carry out such eviction drives in a phased manner, and asked the public and government employees not to encourage encroachment on government land and quarters.

The DA will show zero tolerance towards this issue, Padu said. (DIPRO)