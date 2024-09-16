Upload answer keys at the earliest

Editor,

Through your esteemed daily, I want to remind the APSSB regarding uploading the answer keys on time. The board should upload the answer keys and cut-off marks as soon as possible, just after the declaration of the results, or before conducting another exam. It causes immense worry to us as the board is late in uploading them on time.

The board should keep in mind that immediately releasing the answer keys will help the failed aspirants prepare for their next exam. Particularly in the mathematics section, with the help of the answer keys, they might amend themselves for the next exam. Some of the erstwhile exams and their cut-off marks and answer keys, viz, mineral guard, UDC, constable drivers, etc, conducted by the board remain unpublished on its websites, which creates a lot of doubt.

I therefore appeal to the board, on behalf of all those aspirants who are impatiently waiting for the marks and answer keys, to understand the plight of the unselected or failed aspirants and try to upload the marks as well as the answer keys as soon as possible, just after the results come out.

Tadi Kodak,

Pappu Nallah