Nocte and Tutsa communities unite for grand Ronghuan festival celebration

KHONSA, 15 Sep: The Nocte and Tutsa communities of Tirap district are coming together this year for a grand celebration of their annual millet harvesting festival, Ronghuan.

More than 40 villages will unite for this event, marking a significant moment as the festival grows from individual village celebrations to a collective one under the newly formed Ronghuan Committee.

Preparations are on in full swing, with both youthsand elders working hard to get the festival ground ready.

The celebration will take place in Charju, near the Tirap district headquarters here on 27 September.

“Ronghuan will showcase not only the millet harvest but also the rich cultural traditions of the Nocte and Tutsa tribes, featuring traditional dances, food and songs, adding to the district’s tourism appeal,” the festival celebration committee said in a release on Sunday.

This year, the festival has been recognised by the government of Arunachal as one of the state’s major indigenous local festivals.