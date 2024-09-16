Thongchi launches ‘Méru: Beacon of Light’

PASIGHAT, 15 Sep: Noted author and Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) president Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi released Méru: Beacon of Light, the first anthology published by the East Siang district unit of the APLS (ESAPLS) at Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC) here in East Siang district on Sunday.

The book is an eclectic mix of poems, short stories, essays and articles in Adi, Hindi and English languages by young writers and well-known authors.

Thongchi lauded the efforts of the ESAPLS, led by its president Ponung Ering Angu and general secretary

Dr Ing Perme, to promote and nurture young writers of the state.

He advised the young writers to keep honing the craft of writing and “read the works of different writers and genres.”

He expressed hope that the readers would have an enriching experience through Méru.

JNC Vice Principal Dr Leki Sitang underscored the role of literature in creating a vibrant society and in catching the imagination of readers.

The event was attended by a host of eminent writers,including ESAPLS vice president Mohonto Panging Pao, former elementary education director Bodong Yirang, retired trade & commerce director Tokong Pertin, retired research director Batem Pertin, litterateur Kaling Borang, former joint director of health services Dr Kaling Dai, JNC English HoD SK Sinha, its Hindi HoD Dr HN Pandey, students, and central executive members of the APLS. (DIPRO)