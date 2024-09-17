Cabinet approves amendment of minimum qualifying marks for recruitment to Group A, B and C posts

ITANAGAR, 16 Sep: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday chaired the state cabinet meeting where it approved amendment of the minimum qualifying marks for recruitment to Group A, B and C posts and the Common Examination Scheme (for Group C Posts) Rules,2023.

As per the reservation policy, 10 percent of Group C posts (direct recruitment) are reserved for ex-servicemen.

On many occasions, the candidates belonging to the ex-servicemen category don’t qualify the minimum qualifying marks fixed by the recruiting agency/state government. To resolve the issue, the cabinet approved the proposal for amending the minimum qualifying marks for recruitment of ex-servicemen in Group C posts in line with APST candidates and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) candidates.

Giving the health sector a major boost, the state government in the past eight years has taken a massive health infrastructure upgradation drive and numerous initiatives to achieve affordable, accessible, equitable and quality healthcare for the people of Arunachal.

To further achieve the unmet requirement of health personnel and creating employment opportunities, the cabinet considered various proposals submitted by the health & family welfare department to further strengthen healthcare services in the state through three main components – prevention, curative and rehabilitation care services.

Thes state cabinet while approving the proposal for amendment of the Arunachal Pradesh Health Service Rules, 2000, gave a positive nod to frame the recruitment rules for health & wellness officers and tutors and recruitment rules for newly created posts of medical education director and family welfare director.

As 10 new nursing superintendent posts have been created, the council of ministers approved the recruitment rules of nursing superintendent to align with present needs and job responsibilities of the nursing cadre.

The cabinet further approved the Arunachal Pradesh Allied and Health Care Council Rules, 2024.

In order to bring more transparency in selection of meritorious sportspersons, and to remove any ambiguity in following the policy guidelines of the department of personnel and training, it has been decided to associate the APSSB in the selection process.

Accordingly, the cabinet decided to amend the the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board Rules, 2018.

The proposal for amendment of the Senior Research Assistant Recruitment Rules and framing of recruitment rules to the posts of deputy director (faculty) of Administrative Training Institute also got approved by the cabinet.

It further approved amending the Public Prosecutor, Additional Public Prosecutor and Assistant Public Prosecutor, Group A, Gazetted (non-ministerial) Rules, 2023.

The recruitment rules to the post of Sub-Fire Officer in the Department of Fire and Emergency Services, Rules 2024 also got approved by the cabinet.

The cabinet also reviewed the 24 action points, the foundational blueprint laid during the first cabinet meeting following the formation of the new government.

These points focus on core areas of governance reforms, enhancing the quality of life for citizens, meeting the youths’ aspirations, and investments for development. The government had set a clear and ambitious agenda for its first 100 days, aiming for impactful results in these key sectors.

The cabinet re-emphasised the need for a whole-of-government approach for successful and smooth implementation of these 24 action points, and directed the departments concerned to work with rigorous convergence and further leverage technological interventions to ensure 100 percent saturation of all flagship central and state schemes amongst all eligible beneficiaries.

The cabinet further directed the departments concerned to identify scope for modification in scheme guidelines for ensuring wider coverage of beneficiaries, and to ensure that the benefits of all schemes reach the intended beneficiaries in on time.

During the meeting, the cabinet expressed appreciation for the progress made by various departments, and emphasised the need for swift and efficient implementation of the remaining action points to ensure on-time delivery of services and reforms.

The departments were directed to expedite their efforts to further streamline governance and development processes. (CM’s PR Cell)