Vocational training prog on natural farming

SUPLIANG, 16 Sep: Eighteen farmwomen from six SHGs, along with rural youths participated in a weeklong vocational training programme on natural farming which concluded here in Anjaw district on Monday.

During the programme – an initiative of Anjaw KVK Head Dr Debasis Sasmal – social science expert Dr S Peter Singh delivered a lecture and demonstrated how to prepare jeevamrit, agniaster and neemaster to control pest and diseases. He also demonstrated how to prepare compost.

In view of the fact that pest and diseases are quite prevalent in some areas due to the restriction on the use of chemicals, the KVK Anjaw took the initiative to prepare natural insecticides and pesticides, along with compost for application to crops.

On the final day, seasonal vegetable seeds were distributed to the participants.