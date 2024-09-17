Ensure fairness in recruitment of TGTs

Editor,

We urge the chairman of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission not to re-advertise the post of trained graduate teacher (TGT) which was advertised vide Letter No PSC-R(A)/19/2019,d ated 07/04/2022, as it would be unjust for the candidates who have already applied for the post, as well as undermine the credibility of the recruitment process.

By putting out a new advertisement, we risk attracting a flood of new applicants, potentially overshadowing the original pool of candidates. We propose that any future advertisements should be for new vacancies, allowing newly eligible applicants the opportunity to apply afresh. This approach would uphold transparency and fairness in the recruitment process, ensuring that all candidates are evaluated on an equal footing.

Let us strive for a system that honours the efforts of the existing applicants while providing equitable access to new opportunities to aspiring candidates.

TGT aspirants