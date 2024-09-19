Cabinet approves scheme aimed at improving socio-economic conditions of tribal groups

NEW DELHI, 18 Sep: The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan, with a budget of Rs. 79,156 crore, to improve the socio-economic conditions of tribal communities across the country.

The programme aims to provide all government benefits to five crore tribal families in 63,000 tribal-majority villages.

It will cover 549 districts and 2,740 blocks in 30 states and union territories, according to an official statement.

“We are committed to the upliftment of tribal communities across the country and their social and economic development. Taking a major initiative in this direction, we have approved the Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan. This will benefit more than five crore tribal brothers and sisters,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X.

The Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan aims to address “critical gaps in social infrastructure, health, education, and livelihood” through several schemes to ensure holistic and sustainable development of tribal areas and communities, based on the learnings and successes of PMJANMAN (Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan), the statement added.

The Abhiyan involves 25 interventions to be implemented by 17 line ministries.

Each ministry or department will be responsible for implementing schemes related to their domain in a time-bound manner, using funds allocated to them under the Development Action Plan for Scheduled Tribes over the next five years.

The government will build 20 lakh pucca houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and 25,000 km of road under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana as part of the Abhiyan.

Twenty-five lakh LPG connections will be provided under the Ujjwala Yojana, and 1,000 mobile medical units will be deployed under the National Health Mission.

The tribal villages covered under the Abhiyan will be mapped on the PM Gati Shakti Portal, with gaps identified by the concerned departments for scheme-specific requirements.

Physical and financial progress will be monitored on the PM Gati Shakti platform, and the best-performing districts will be awarded. (PTI)