APYC observes ‘national unemployment day’

ITANAGAR, 18 Sep: Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) observed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday as ‘national unemployment day’ at its headquarters here on 17 September, and staged protest against the BJP government’s ‘failure’ to check unemployment.

APYC general secretary Tai David stated that unemployment rate in India reached record high in 45 years under Modi government.

“In 2014, he promised 2 crore jobs per year but on the contrary, India has lost over 1.6 crore jobs between 2015 and 2023,” he said.

The APYC leader said that majority of these job losses were from informal sectors, which included Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises due to hasty imposition of demonetisation and GST.

He said that the unemployment rate in India inched up to 8.5 per cent in August this year.

“India has a huge youth force with over 65 percent of the total population below the age of 35 years which can be a driving force for its prosperity if harnessed properly,” David said.

Stating that 83 percent of the total job seekers are youths, the APYC leader urged the government to create job opportunities to accommodate this large youth force.

“Instead of rhetoric, the government must focus on this pressing issue and find solutions to address the issue at the earliest,” he said.

The national unemployment day was also observed by Papum Pare District Youth Congress at Yupia.

Addressing the gathering, APYC vice president Taba Sarbang highlighted the hardships faced by youths across the nation due to the rising unemployment problem. He also urged the government to formulate policies to address the issue.