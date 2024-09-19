‘Clear conspiracy’ under knowledge of PM Modi, Shah: Cong on remarks targeting Rahul

NEW DELHI, 18 Sep: The Congress on Wednesday alleged that the recent statements of leaders belonging to the ruling NDA targeting Rahul Gandhi were part of a “clear conspiracy” under the knowledge of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah as it questioned their silence on the matter.

The opposition party said the BJP has a moral responsibility to take action against such statements and warned that if action is not taken, its workers can also go to the BJP MPs and ministers’ houses and “do the same.”

The remarks come days after BJP leaders protested outside 10, Janpath over Gandhi’s remarks in the US.

The opposition party also alleged that this government is “inciting hatred” and violence against the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha which is a tragedy not only for the ruling party but for the Indian democracy itself.

Addressing a press conference here along with senior leader Abhishek Singhvi, Congress general secretary, in-charge organisation, K.C Venugopal, said that in the last 15 days, “we are witnessing conspiracy against Rahul Gandhi.”

“These statements pose a life threat to Rahul Gandhi. One week is over, we expected Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will come forward to correct these people and ask them to apologise. This is what we expect in a democracy,” Venugopal said.

Congress president Kharge wrote to Prime Minister Modi expressing concern but even after that Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu made a statement which was more dangerous than his previous one in which he called the Leader of the Opposition “number one terrorist,” he added.

Earlier, the Congress filed a police complaint over the recent statements of the leaders belonging to the ruling NDA targeting Rahul Gandhi, alleging that they were aimed at jeopardising his security and disturbing peace in view of the polls in Jammu and Kashmir, and Haryana.

In the complaint submitted to the SHO of the Tughlaq Road police station by AICC treasurer and general secretary Ajay Maken, the Congress cited the recent remarks by BJP leaders Tarvinder Singh Marwah, Ravneet Singh Bittu and Raghuraj Singh as well as that of Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad.

Maken sought registration of FIRs against the leaders. (PTI)