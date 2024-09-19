Skill development training prog on scientific pisciculture held

LONGDING, 18 Sep: Assam’s Guwahati-based National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB)-North Eastern Regional Centre (NERC) in collaboration with fisheries department organized a three-day skill development training programme on scientific method and practices in freshwater fish culture at Kanubari in Longding district from 16 to 18 September.

Attending the programme, fisheries minister Gabriel D. Wangsu urged the trainees to take up scientific fish farming activities for self-employment and to work hard towards making the district self-sufficient in fish production.

The training programme covered both theory and practical sessions conducted by resource persons from NFDB-NERC, the fisheries department, researchers, progressive fish farmers from Assam on different aspects of scientific methods of aquaculture like, fish farm design and construction, induced breeding of carp, hatchery management and quality seed production, demonstration of live fish seed of improved varieties, integrated farming and its methodology, composite fish farming, water quality management in fishpond.

Twenty-five fish farmers attended the training programme.

The training programme was inaugurated by Lawnu ZPM Nyeman Wangsu. (DIPRO)