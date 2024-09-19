Yalam wins gold, Tani silver at C’wealth Weightlifting Championships

ITANAGAR, 18 Sep: Balo Yalam won a gold medal in the Commonwealth Wei-ghtlifting Championships at Suva, Fiji on Wednesday.

Competing in the 59 kg body weight category, the young lifter from Arunachal Pradesh showcased exceptional strength and skill to secure the top honour.

She lifted 81 kg in the snatch and 100 kg in the clean and jerk for a total of 181 kg.

Another lifter from Arunachal Bengia Tani won a silver medal in the junior 67 kg category.

Tani, who had won a bronze in the 37th National Games in Goa last year, lifted 118 kg in the snatch and 156 kg in the clean and jerk. Tani had lifted 121 kgs in snatch and 156 kgs in clean & jerk in the National Games.

Yalam and Tani have also been selected for the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championship-2024 scheduled to be held in Manila, Philippines from 5 to13 November this year. Another lifter from Arunachal Shankar Lapung has also been selected for the championships.

Thereafter, Lapung will travel to Spain to participate in the IWF Junior Weightlifting Championships-2024 scheduled to be held from 19 to 27 November this year.