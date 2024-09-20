Seminar on cardamom, ginger, chilli

MOMONG, 19 Sep: One hundred farmers, along with KVK scientists and Spices Board of India (SBoI) officials participated in a regional seminar on large cardamom, ginger and green chilli cultivation, organised here by the Namsai KVK, in collaboration with the SBoI Namsai divisional office, on Thursday.

KVK Head Dr Utpal Barua urged the farmers to “draw maximum benefit out of the schemes provided by the Spices Board,” while SBoI Senior Field Officer Pritam Chakrabortydelivered an extensive lecture on various schemes of the board to promote cultivation of these crops.

Agriculture extension scientist Shravani Sahani spoke on the “scope of cultivation of large cardamom, ginger and chilli in Namsai area,” and plant protection scientist Madhumita Sonowal Bora conducted a session on pest and disease management of these crops.