Training prog on raising vegetables

HAYULIANG, 19 Sep: Eighteen trainees (one man and 17 women) took part in a weeklong training programme on ‘Nursery raising of vegetable crops’, organised here by the Anjaw KVK from 13-19 September.

KVK Head Dr Debasis Sasmal, who inaugurated the programme, stressed on the importance of vegetable crops, while horticulture scientist Satveer Yadavprovided hands-on training to the participants.

Yadav also delivered a presentation on the advantage and important aspects of nursery raising of different vegetable crops, the importance of quality planting material, and nursery raising of different vegetable crops like cabbage, cauliflower, tomato, brinjal, chilli, onion, lettuce etc, and demonstrated how to prepare a nursery bed.

Agricultural social science expert Dr S Peter delivered a lecture on the government’s schemes, nursery business, development of farmers-producers organisation, and the need for strengthening SHGs.

Agricultural engineering scientist Ugarsain emphasised on “media preparation and plant propagation structures,” while home science expert Pooja Singnale delivered a lecture on value addition and processing of locally available underutilised vegetable – colocasia.

Seasonal vegetable seeds were distributed to the participants on the last day of training.