Training prog on fishery conducted

TASOMARA, 19 Sep: A training programme on ‘Small-scale aquaculture activities for income generation and livelihood security’ for the fish farmers of Tasomara village was organised by the East Kameng KVK on Wednesday.

KVK fishery scientist Dr VK Misra imparted the training on the topic, “particularly for the marginal farmers,” the KVK informed in a release.

“The farmers were trained in detail about the technology to improve aquaculture production from small area with minimisation of input cost through involving natural resources,” the release stated, adding that “they were apprised of the management practices to be followed after seed stocking and special care to be taken during the upcoming winter season to minimise the stocked fingerling mortality.”