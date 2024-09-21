1st phase training for biodiversity committee

ITANAGAR, 20 Sep: The first phase of a capacity building programme for the Biodiversity Management Committees (BMC) of Papum Pare district was organised by the Arunachal Pradesh Biodiversity Board (APBB) at the DK Conventional Hall here on 18 September.

During the programme, which was attended by 35 participants from 11 BMCs of Papum Pare, APBB Member Secretary Koj Rinya presented the status of the implementation of the Biological Diversity Act(BDA), 2002 in the state.

PCCF P Subramanium emphasised the importance of “conserving nature and documenting the indigenous knowledge associated with the rich biodiversity in the state through the People’s Biodiversity Register.” He also advised the BMCs to focus on the “micro niches,including aquatic systems like small ponds.”

Panchayati Raj Deputy Director AG Ligu apprised the participants of the efforts made by the panchayat department for constituting the BMCs.

Dr Bamin Yakang of the APBB presented a brief overview of the BDA and the role of the BMCs in its implementation, while Law & Publicity Director Vishaish Uppal spoke on the key provisions of the BDA and its effective implementation in the state and the local levels.

SIRD&PR faculty member Dr Mihin Lali spoke on incorporating panchayat bodies into the BMCs for effective integration and implementation in the local level, and Assam State Biodiversity Board Scientific Officer Dr Oinam Sunanda Devi spoke on ‘tradable bioresources as a means of forest sustainability and local livelihoods’.