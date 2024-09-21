High-altitude animals vaccinated against FMD

DIRANG, 19 Sep: Around 40 high-altitude animals of different age groups were vaccinated, and blood samples were collected for serosurveillance and seromonitoring of foot-and-mouth (FMD)-disease virus during a programme organised by Dirang (W/Kameng)-based National Research Centre on Yak (NRCY) in Warjung in Dirang circle on Thursday.

During the programme, which was organised in collaboration with the animal husbandry, veterinary & dairy development department, livestock health and disease control programme on FMD project’s principal investigator Dr Mokhtar Hussainhighlighted the severe impact of FMD on livestock.

The participants were informed about the epidemiology of FMD and the importance of controlling it by vaccinating the animals.

The programme was conducted by Warjung CBF VO Dr Pema Thungon and the staff of the NRCY, in the presence of, among others, NRCY Director Mihir Sarkar. (DIPRO)