Guv stresses on friendly policing, security

ITANAGAR, 20 Sep: Governor KT Parnaik stressed on the importance of friendly policing, real-time intelligence sharing among the security forces, and formation of quick-reaction teams.

He said this during a meeting with Assam Rifles Inspector General (North), Maj Gen Manish Kumar, at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday.

They reviewed the law and order and security scenario in the eastern part of Arunachal Pradesh.

The governor recommended enhancing security through detailed planning and proactive measures. He also suggested “dividing the areas of responsibility into zones among the security forces to improve operations and vigilance.”

He advised the IG to leverage technology for improved monitoring and automation of information processes, and shared his concept of a “unified plan” to strengthen security drills and preparedness in the Tirap, Changlang and Longding region.

The IG, who has the security responsibility of eastern Arunachal and Nagaland, assured the governor of full cooperation from the AR to the state police and the local communities within his jurisdiction. He also highlighted the goodwill missions carried out by the AR for improving the welfare of the local population.(Raj Bhavan)