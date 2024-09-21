Committee seeks inquiry into issuing of fake language certificates

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 20 Sep: The Joint Action Committee for Postal Department Fiasco Demands (JACPDFD) has sought an inquiry into the allegation of issuing of fake local language certificates to non-APST individuals by the Mebo EAC office in East Siang district for jobs in the postal department.

“An FIR against an individual for submitting a fake local language certificate to the postal service director, Itanagar, for the post of gramin dak sevak (GDS) has been submitted,” the JACPDFD said.

“There were a series of protests and rallies for inclusion of local languages of Arunachal Pradesh for the GDS post in the postal service’s recruitment in the state. The recruitment rule of the postal department was later changed, so the JACPDFD instantly called off its demands,” it said.

Addressing media-persons at the press club here on Friday, JACPDFD chairman Kipa Kanam said, “There has been issuance of fake language certificates by the office of the Mebo extra assistant commissioner in East Siang district for the post of GDS.”

“An individual named Mohesh allegedly obtained a fake local language certificate from the Mebo EAC. However, it was learnt from the EAC that no such individual applied for a local language certificate,” he added.

The committee’s convener Raj Pao said, “We dissolved the case after the change in the RR. However, despite that, many non-APST individuals are applying for the post through other means.”

“We appreciate the All Kamle District Gaon Bura and Buri Association for being vocal against issuing of local language subjects to non-APSTs. There were similar incidents in Daporijo; however, with the intervention of the citizens there, it was streamlined,” he said.

The committee said that the SJETA secretary had submitted a letter to the New Delhi-based postal services director general on 4 March, 2024, “citing preference for local candidates in engaging in the post of GDS here in Arunachal Pradesh.”

“The letter also mentioned that the deputy commissioners have been notified as the certifying authorities of proficiency in local language/dialect in respect to their districts,” it said.

In a notification issued by the SJETA on 9 February, 23 tribes’ dialects have been recognised under the third language category: Adi, Apatani, Aka, Nyishi, Galo, Tai Khamti, Khowa, Kaman (Miju Mishmi), Idu Mishmi, Taraon (Diagaru Mishmi), Monpa, Memba, Sartang, Sajolang, Nocte, Tangsa, Tutsa, Wancho, Sherdukpen, Singpho, Hrusso, Tagin and Khamba.