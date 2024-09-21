JNC celebrates Hindi Diwas

PASIGHAT, 20 Sep: The Hindi (postgraduate) department of Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC) here in East Siang on 20 September completed a five-day workshop to celebrate Hindi Diwas.

Students from different streams participated in the event, which was an initiative of JNC Principal Dr Tasi Taloh.

During the last day’s programme, chaired by the college’s IQAC coordinator Dr DP Panda, History HoD T Talom, and Hindi HoD Dr HN Pandey, Dr B Pertin briefed the gathering on the importance of the day.

This was followed by speeches by the other dignitaries.

Awards and certificates were distributed to the winners of various competitions by Dr Roshan.

The valedictory function was attended also by DrsIng Perme, KK Jha, S Banerjee, and SK Sinha.