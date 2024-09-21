Manipur: Hill dists alerted over possible militant attack

IMPHAL, 20 Sep: Manipur security adviser Kuldiep Singh on Friday said that security forces have taken a number of steps in the wake of reports that militants might carry out violence in peripheral villages.

Addressing a press conference, Singh said that reports of movement of these militants have been circulating for the past three to four days.

He indicated that the attacks could occur any day around 28 September, and said that “the government thought it prudent that the efforts being taken to counter any such attacks must be shared.”

Singh said that a strategic operations group (SOG) meeting took place in the chief secretary’s conference hall on 18 September, where “we deliberated on tackling drone and rocket attacks with full force.”

He mentioned that planned measures have been communicated to remote areas to ensure that any militant movements are “nipped in the bud,” with intelligence shared among various agencies.

Singh stressed the importance of immediate action if any group movements of 30 or more militants, including their potential shelters, are detected.

He said that districts, including Churachandpur, Tengnoupal, Ukhrul, Kamjong, and Pherzawl, have been placed on high alert.

Singh added that, while traditional combing operations focus on seizing arms and ammunition, there is now increased scrutiny for materials used to manufacture rockets, missiles, drone components, and batteries.

“During combing operations, explosives and materials used in making bombs are to be checked. District magistrates have been alerted. All connected roads and villages within a 5 km radius towards the hills are also being checked,” he said.

Singh said, “Approximately 468 bunkers have been destroyed till date since the start of the ethnic violence. We are going for anti-drone measures with Assam Rifles and Army deploying a large number of such systems. CRPF too have deployed some anti-drone guns.” (PTI)