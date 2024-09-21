Intaya Public School, Roing lifts ‘best school’ trophy

Inter-School Dist Sports Fest

Karyir Riba

ROING, 18 Sep: Intaya Public School (IPS) Roing lifted the trophy of the best school with 18 wins, leaving behind 27 schools from all over Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) district that participated in the first-ever Inter-School District Sports Fest 2024, which was organised by the LDV Olympic Association (LDVOA).

Jitem Perme from GSS Mayu won the title of the best athlete (boys), and Tatgul Lego from GSS Parbuk was the best athlete (girls).

The finals of the tug-of-war competitions were played during the closing ceremony at the Kera Aa Jubilee Ground here on Wednesday.

In the girls’ category, GSS Parbuk defeated UPS New Colony, and in the boys’ category, GHSS Dambuk defeated IPS Roing.

Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona lauded the LDVOA for initiating and organising the sports fest. “Events such as this give opportunities to the children from every corner of the district and helps in recognising their talents. Being active in sports activities is also important, along with academics. It teaches a lot, like team spirit and discipline.”

Encouraging the participants, Sona said, “In sports, someone will win and someone will lose, but the real winner is someone who takes defeat gracefully and strives to become a winner the next time. One should never give up.”

LDVOA president Hapi Mene said, “The response that we have received in regard to this inter-school sports fest is immense and truly motivating. This year more than 1,200 students from 28 schools from around the district participated; we expect that this number will only increase in the coming years, as this event will be held each year as a calendar event. This year we had 13 different sports; we will add more in the next edition.”

Roing MLA Mutchu Mithi and Dambuk MLA Puinyyo Apum – the chief patron and the patron of the event, respectively – congratulated and commended the LDVOA for conducting the sports fest.

Children from Ridgeview Public School and KGBV Dambuk presented cultural performances during the closing ceremony.