Training prog on establishment rules

NAHARLAGUN, 20 Sep: Fifty-three Group B and Group C employees participated in a five-day training programme on ‘Establishment rules and office procedures’, which concluded at the Administrative Training Institute (ATI) here on Friday.

The programme was aimed at familiarising the ministerial employees with the different facets of establishment and administrative procedures, besides effective office management.

During the programme, ATI Director Pate Marik emphasised on “the rule of law through appropriate application of laid down rules and procedures, as governance without application of correct procedures and proper record maintenance will defeat government policies.”

He advised the participants to “improve work culture with devotion and be dedicated to your duties to serve the society in a transparent and equitable way.”

Besides Marik, the key resource persons of the programme were Accounts & Treasuries Directorate FAO Tanyang Tatung, and ATI FAO Debojit Dhar.