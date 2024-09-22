Temples cleaned under SHS campaign

LIKABALI, 21 Sep: Officials from all government departments, along with panchayat leaders, SHGs, NGOs, students, and members of the public participated in cleanliness drives at the Malinithan temple, the Rukmini temple, and Akash Ganga here in Lower Siang district on Saturday as part of the fortnight-long Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) campaign.

A cleanliness drive was also carried out at the site of the 100 feet high national flag podium in Dipa village.

DC Rujjum Rakshap, SP Gothombu Dajangju, PHE&WS EE Binga Gara, and UD&G EE Tassar Taro led the drives.

At Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) in Rono Hills, the students the RGU campus government higher secondary school organised a ‘Kala Utsav’ with various activities as part of the SHS campaign.

The students of the school showcased the “man and nature symbiotic relations by nature-based and nature-dependant lifestyle of the people of Arunachal Pradesh,” the university informed in a release.

Kala Utsav, a flagship programme of the school education & literacy department of the union education ministry, was launched in 2015. It aims to foster and showcase the artistic talent of the students of the secondary stage.

RGU’s SHS assistant nodal officer Dr Varsha Patnaik highlighted “the importance of presentation based on conserving green space despite modernisation and urbanisation,” the release informed.

In West Siang district, the NSS unit of the SFS College organised a cleanliness drive at the district hospital in Aalo under the SHS campaign on Saturday.

The event brought together college students, members of the district unit of the Arunachal Pradesh Doctors’ Association, and jawans from the 20th Bn ITBP, Aalo.

The urban development department provided vehicles to assist with waste collection.

Meanwhile, a social service event was held near the civil secretariat in Itanagar on Saturday to raise awareness about cleanliness and proper waste disposal in Abo Tani Colony, as part of the SHS campaign.

The initiative was spearheaded by IMC Ward 6, the Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR) – Arunachal Pradesh, the Abralow Memorial Multipurpose Society, and Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS).

Corporator Tez Gyamar praised the youths and other residents of the ward who actively participated in the event, and urged them to dispose of waste responsibly.

NYKS Itanagar district youth officer Chunthuingam Dangmei said, “If our youths take the lead in such initiatives, we can undoubtedly become the cleanest city.”

YMCR member Drochen Yangjom Khomu appealed to the volunteers to conduct regular cleanliness drives, and invited them to participate in the Yagamso river clean-up drive at Chandranagar on Sunday to commemorate the World River Day.

In a parallel effort, volunteers from the Abralow Memorial Multipurpose Society conducted a door-to-door IEC campaign on proper waste disposal and segregation in E Sector, Itanagar. The campaign was supported by the Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation. (With inputs from DIPROs)