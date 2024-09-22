NextGenQuest organises career counselling fair

ROING, 21 Sep: The group NextGenQuest organised a career counselling programme for students here in Lower Dibang Valley district on 18 and 19 September.

The career counselling fair was attended by more than 2,400 students from Lower Dibang Valley, Dibang Valley and Namsai districts.

The first day of the counselling sessions for the students of Classes 11 and 12 were conducted by Dr Gour Gopal Banik, an associate professor (IDOL) at Guwahati University, retired IAF group captain Mohonto Pangging, and resource persons from the NELA and Oil Pragyan Super 30 Itanagar.

On the second day, students of Class 8 to 10 were given career counselling by resource persons Ujum Perying and Imli Umpo from DIET, Roing.

During the fair, the students displayed crafts prepared during bag-less Saturday activities. The health department organised a medical camp, while the ITBP conducted a special recruitment awareness camp.

All the participating students were provided with career guidance booklets and steel water bottles, making it a plastic-free event.

District toppers from Class 3 to 12 were felicitated during the function. They were provided with certificates and cash incentives.

Samagra Shiksha DPC Minli Tasar, DIET Junior Lecturer Ujum Perying, and Hage Habung, a TGT at GSS Jia were felicitated for their meritorious services and contribution to improve the education scenario of the district.

The career fair was inaugurated by Education Minister PD Sona, in the presence of MLAs Mutchu Mithi and Puinnyo Apum. (DIPRO)