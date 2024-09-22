DHS, WHO conduct workshop on urban immunisation

PASIGHAT, 21 Sep: A workshop on ‘urban immunisation strengthening’ was jointly conducted by the East Siang District Health Society (DHS) and the WHO at the conference hall of the DC office here on Friday.

The workshop was aimed at strengthening routine immunisation, its challenges, high risk areas, etc.

DMO Dr K Perme presented a brief on the importance of the dynamics involved in preparing micro-plan for routine immunisation in urban population.

It was noted in the meeting that the ASHAs of the urban area in Pasighat municipality are overburdened, with each ASHA covering a population of more than 3,000, whereas the recommended population is 2,000.

WHO SMO Dr Victoria Arangbam, WHO RRT Dr Aisharya, and Dr Kentai Pangkam were the resource persons.

Medical officers, nodal officers, ANMs and urban ASHAs of the UPC and the JNC health centre attended the workshop. (DIPRO)