Atishi takes charge as Delhi chief minister

NEW DELHI, 23 Sep: AAP leader Atishi took charge as the eighth chief minister of Delhi on Monday.

She did not sit on the chair used by Kejriwal and said that his chair would remain unoccupied in the chief minister’s office. She sat on a white chair, which was placed next to Kejriwal’s chair.

Atishi has retained the 13 portfolios she held in the Kejriwal government, including those of education, revenue, finance, power and PWD.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai also took charge at the Delhi secretariat.

New entrant Mukesh Ahlawat, who was allotted the portfolios of labour, SC and ST, employment and land and building departments, also took charge at the Delhi secretariat.

The new cabinet headed by Atishi has a long list of pending projects, schemes and new initiatives to be launched in the next few months before Delhi goes to polls in February next year. (PTI)