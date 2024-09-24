‘Ayushman Bharat Bike Yatra’ held to mark the Ayushman Diwas

Staff Reporter

NAHARLAGUN, 23 Sep: The Arunachal Pradesh State Health Agency (SHA) is celebrating Ayushman Pakhwada from 20 to 30 September to mark the 6th anniversary of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY).

The AB PM-JAY was launched on 23 September, 2018, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The SHA is the nodal agency for implementing the flagship programmes of the government, ie, the Chief Minister Arogya Arunachal Yojna (CMAAY) of the state government and Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (AB PM-JAY) of the central government,under the aegis of the Chief Minister Arogya Arunachal Society (CMAAS).

Over the past six years, these schemes have provided crucial support to approximately 5,000 beneficiaries under the AB PM-JAY and around 40,000 beneficiaries under the CMAAY, significantly easing the financial burden of hospitalisation for families across the state.

Fifty hospitals are empanelled under the AB PM-JAY within the state, including 46 public and four private facilities. This coverage ensures that beneficiaries have access to quality healthcare services throughout the state, the SHA stated in a release.

As a highlight of the Ayushman Pakhwada celebration, the SHA organised an ‘Ayushman Bharat Bike Yatra’ on Monday to celebrate the 6th year of its launch.

Health minister’s adviser and MLA Dr Mohesh Chai, along with Health & Family Welfare Secretary Krishna Kumar Singh, flagged off the event from the civil secretariat here.

The bike yatra’s route included the empanelled hospitals in the Itanagar Capital Region, including RK Mission Hospital (Itanagar), Samaritan Hormin Hospital (Jully Road), Emmanuel BTM Hospital (Papu Nallah), and the

Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (Naharlagun).

At each stop, the riders shared tokens of appreciation, highlighting the crucial role these facilities play in implementing the AB PM-JAY. The yatra culminated at the TRIHMS, where TRIHMS Director Dr Moji Jini and the staff expressed gratitude to the riders for spreading awareness about the government’s welfare schemes.

Following the bike yatra, the SHA conducted a technical session, focusing on the various packages available under the AB PM-JAY. Doctors from different departments participated in it, enhancing their understanding of the scheme’s benefits and implementation strategies developed over the past six years.

The Ayushman Pakhwada celebration will continue with the SHA conducting ‘saturation drives’ across various districts of Arunachal Pradesh. These initiatives aim to maximise coverage and raise awareness about AB PM-JAY among eligible populations, stated the release.

The SHA encourages all eligible individuals to learn and avail themselves of the benefits offered by the AB PM-JAY, reinforcing its mission to create a healthier, more secure future for the people of Arunachal.

Speaking with reporters, SHA CEO Dr Nabam Peter informed that 98,844 families have been identified under the PMJAY beneficiaries’ list in Arunachal. However, 56,000 have been identified, based on the National Food Security Act, by the National Health Authority, he said.

“People can WhatsApp their grievances at 9402 91 4555and can also contact on the toll-free number and mail,” Dr Peter added.

This year three private hospitals have been empanelled under the CMAAY and the PMAAY, which includeSamaritan Hormin Hoapital, EBTM Hospital, and Nigla Health Care.

“We are trying to approach the private hospitals and clinics in the eastern part of Arunachal Pradesh and many are showing interest,” Dr Peter said.