Gandhi Shilp Bazaar gets underway

ITANAGAR, 23 Sep: A 10-day state-level Gandhi Shilp Bazaar, organised by the Randia Youth Centre, Rangia, Kamrup, Assam, got underway at the Mopin Solung ground in Zero Point here on Sunday.

Itanagar Capital Region Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom inaugurated the festival in the presence of a host of dignitaries, including NER Regional Director of the Guwahati-based Office of the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Hara Kanta Baro, Textiles & Handicrafts Director of Dorjee Phintso, Brahmaputra Board Regional Head Gammo Kamti, Itanagar Doordarshan Kendra Programme Executive Grace L Pachuau, Assistant Director (Design), Weaver Service Centre, Itanagar Extension, Utpal Baro, and Assistant Director (Handicrafts), HSC, Itanagar, Kamal Kant Rathore.