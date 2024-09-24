Parnaik adopts TB patients

ITANAGAR, 23 Sep: Governor KT Parnaik, as a Ni-kshay Mitra under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, has adopted two tuberculosis (TB) patients from Kra Daadi district.

The governor, who was on a maiden visit to the district on Monday, interacted with one of the adopted TB patients in Tali on 23 September.

Parnaik, who has committed to providing monthly prescribed food baskets to his adopted patients for a prescribed period, encouraged the patient to consume healthy and nutritious food. He also advised him to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

The governor appealed to the public, particularly wealthy individuals and social activists, to adopt TB patients and contribute personally to making India TB-free.

He also reminded the people of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2018 announcement, aiming for India to eliminate TB by 2025, five years ahead of the global deadline of 2030.

The governor urged health officials to conduct door-to-door awareness visits, educating TB patients on the importance of a healthy lifestyle. He emphasised the need for officials to actively engage with the community and spread information about the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

DMO Dr Chasen Lowang Mallo briefed the governor on the status of tuberculosis in Kra Daadi district. (Raj Bhavan)