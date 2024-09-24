RGU signs MoU with MoEFCC for research on faunal, floral diversity

RONO HILLS, 23 Sep: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here and the state ministry of environment, forest & climate change (MoEFCC)for furthering research activities on floral and faunal diversity in Aalo and Yingkiong forest divisions, under the Green India Mission, in an academically mutually benefitting way.

The MoU was signed by RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam and Chief Conservator of Forests (Central Circle, Pasighat) AP Pekyom Ringu, in the presence of the RGU Vice-Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha, Life Sciences Dean Prof Hui Tag, Zoology HoD Prof HN Sarma, Aalo Forest Division DFO Gopin Padu and Yingkiong Forest Division DFO Anyang Boli.

Speaking on the occasion, the VC expressed optimism that the MoU would be “action-oriented and result-yielding, as the collaboration has immense resources and potentiality in the field of data analysis and publications.”

He further said that, “RGU being a research and teaching institute, will provide the technical expertise for the research work specified under the MoU,” and stressed that “more such domains where knowledge building activity as agreed upon between the two organisations from time to time should be worked upon maintaining non-exclusiveness approach.”

Dr Rikam, while emphasising on “working in pilot mode,” touched upon “the records of the research outcomes and publication of the information in a mutual way with proper documented delivery system in place in the public domain,” the university informed in a release.

Dr Rikam further said that “a time-framed and evaluation-based joint performance execution with a planned implementation will add momentum to the impact of MoU.”

The chief conservator of forests reiterated that “the MoEFCC looks forward to the vast knowledge base of RGU,” and stated that needed funds will be provided for the project.

He informed also that the two DFOs from the Aalo and the Yingkiong forest divisions shall be actively monitoring the outcome till the completion of the proposed research study.

Earlier, RGU Joint Registrar Dr David Pertin informed that the duration of the MoU will be for two years, and that the state government has “allocated the required amount and identified the department of zoology, RGU to conduct research activity on the topic ‘Floral and faunal diversity in and around the areas of Green India Mission’.

He further said that “both the organisations shall have access to data under the data protection laws of the country while keeping it open for subsequent amendments thereto, if required in any stage.”

Zoology Associate Professor Dr Daniel Mize and Finance Officer Prof Otem Padung also spoke.