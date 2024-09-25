Sensitisation prog on laws for women’s & children’s rights held

SAGALEE, 24 Sep: The Papum Pare District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) and the District Hub for Empowerment of Women under the women & child development department organised a sensitisation programme on various laws related to protection of women and children’s rights, at the ADC’s conference hall here on Tuesday.

Leporiang Circle Officer Nido Terin urged the participants to be proactive in reporting “doubtful cases,” and expressed concern over rising incidents of POCSO cases and illegal adoption.

DCPU Probation Officer Tarh Nagu dwelt on the Juvenile Justice Act and adoption regulations, while advocate Likha Asha Nyelam, Nirjuli CDPO Tana Chammaro, and Itanagar One-Stop Centre paralegal volunteer Techi Ambika spoke on the POCSO Act, the POSH Act, and women-related legislations, respectively.

Members of SHGs and women welfare groups, anganwadi workers, the Sagalee ICDS project staff, GBs, teachers and government officials attended the programme. (DIPRO)