MLA seeks coordination for development

AALO, 24 Sep: Aalo West MLA Topin Ete urged the heads of departments to coordinate with him for overall development of the constituency.

Chairing a District Level Monitoring Committee meeting at the DC’s conference hall here in West Siang district, the MLA urged the district administration and heads of departments to “consult me before finalising the schemes and projects.”

He assured the officers that he would help them in the development of the area. “Let us work together for overall development of the area,” he added.

Deputy Commissioner Mamu Hage highlighted the developmental works in the Aalo West assembly constituency.

West Siang ZPC Tumpe Ete, and administrative and departmental officers were also present at the meeting. (DIPRO)