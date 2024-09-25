SHS activities carried out

KHONSA/TAWANG, 24 Sep: The Khonsa highway division, in collaboration with the road transport & highways ministry, organised a series of activities as part of the ongoing Swachhata Hi Sewa (SHS) campaign in Tirap district.

Plantation and cleanliness drives, a mini-marathon race, etc, were organised to create awareness among the people about the importance of maintaining cleanliness of their surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, in Tawang district, the tourism department staff, homestay operators, and other stakeholders participated in cleanliness drives at the Tawang monastery and the Buddha Park under the SHS campaign. (DIPROs)