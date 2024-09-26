Arunachal Press Club affiliates with Press Club of India

NEW DELHI, Sep 25: The Arunachal Press Club (APC) has officially affiliated with the Press Club of India (PCI), marking a significant step in fostering stronger ties between media professionals in Arunachal and the national press community.

A delegation led by APC president Dodum Yangfo and general secretary Damien Lepcha, along with Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) president Amar Sangno and Indian Journalist Union (IJU) NEC member Taya Bagang, called on PCI president Gautam Lahiri here to formalize the affiliation on Wednesday.

The PCI president, while welcoming the delegation, emphasized the importance of collaboration in enhancing the skills and professional development of journalists from Arunachal.

He highlighted plans for future joint initiatives, including exchange programmes, workshops, and training sessions to provide journalists with greater exposure to national and international media practices.

The Arunachal delegation expressed optimism that the partnership would open new avenues for journalists in the state, offering them valuable learning experiences and a platform to raise issues concerning the Northeast at the national level.

Also present on the occasion were PCI general secretary Neeraj Thakur and treasurer Mohit Dubey.

Meanwhile, APC and APUWJ members on Tuesday met P.B Dasgupta, the founding president of APC and APUWJ, at his residence in Bengaluru, Karnataka, and felicitated him for his decade-long contribution to the journalistic welfare of the state.

Dasgupta (85), who served as a PTI correspondent in Arunachal for 24 years, played a pivotal role in establishing the first newspaper of the state – Echo of Arunachal – as well as The Arunachal Times. He was one of the founding members of both the APC and APUWJ, contributing significantly to the growth of journalism in Arunachal.

In his interaction with the APC and APUWJ members, Dasgupta fondly recalled his years in Arunachal and expressed gratitude to the people of the state for the love and support he received during his stay in Itanagar. He urged the younger generation of journalists to always strive for true journalism and maintain the integrity of the profession.