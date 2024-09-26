TRIHMS cardiologists save ITBP jawan posted in border

[Bengia Ajum]

NAHARLAGUN, 25 Sep: The prompt action of the cardiology department at Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) has saved the life of an ITBP jawan who was brought to the hospital in serious condition from Gelemo in Upper Subansiri district. The 56-year-old jawan had been suffering from severe chest pain for the past two days and was diagnosed with a possible heart attack. His condition deteriorated, and he was airlifted to TRIHMS on the Sept 17, thanks to the coordination between ITBP officials and TRIHMS authorities.

Upon reaching the hospital, he was directly shifted to the cath lab, where he was diagnosed with myocardial infarction, 100 percent occlusion of the proximal LAD, complete heart block, severe left ventricular systolic dysfunction and acute renal failure. The patient suffered a heart attack due to a blockage of the left anterior descending artery, the main coronary artery. Without any delay, he underwent temporary pacemaker implantation for complete heart block, followed by successful angioplasty of the LAD.

The team continued to monitor his condition, and gradually the patient improved. Subsequently, the temporary pacemaker was removed as he regained his intrinsic rhythm due to the successful and timely life-saving angioplasty. His renal failure also improved, and he is currently recuperating. The entire life-saving procedure was performed by a cardiology team led by Dr. Tony Ete and Dr. Romar Dabu, along with cath lab nursing officers and technicians.

This challenging yet impressive cardiac intervention was made possible by the availability of the cath lab at TRIHMS. In the past, several life-saving procedures have been performed by the cardiology department at TRIHMS, earning them much praise from the people of the state.