Villagers initiate night patrolling as crime grows

[Bengia Ajum]

ROING, 25 Sep: In a first of its kind, a group of volunteers hailing from various fields-including government servants, social activists, students and villagers-under the banner of the Cheta Youth Association (CYA) has started conducting night patrols in Cheta village, located in the Lower Dibang Valley district, to tackle the growing number of crimes. The volunteers, all from Cheta village, decided to take matters into their own hands after the murder of a villager on September 3, which shocked the entire community. They were already battling increasing cases of theft and drug-related activities in the village.

Since the start of night patrolling, the village has seen an improvement in the law and order situation, with the crime rate declining. While petty crimes have not been completely eradicated, the presence of volunteers has significantly reduced the likelihood of serious crimes. Talking to this daily, Jimu Mele, advisor of CYA, explained in detail how this village volunteerism began.

“With the construction of the NHPC dam starting, Roing and nearby areas have seen a significant influx of workers from outside the state, many of whom do not possess the proper Inner Line Permit (ILP). Petty crime was already on the rise in our area, but the murder of villagers prompted us to take this drastic measure,” informed Mele.

In response, under the leadership of CYA president Layu Linggi and general secretary Nagu Menda, the association initiated night patrolling in the village. “Our primary aim is to deter crime and restore peace through an active presence, while also reassuring the residents that their safety is our priority. We conduct inspections of all vehicles entering the village after 11 pm, ensuring that non-residents are directed to leave. We also focus on high-complaint areas, successfully deterring drug dealers and other potential threats,” Mele added.

The volunteers operate in four teams, each dedicated to different zones, ensuring broad coverage of the village. The patrols often extend from 11 pm to as late as 2 or 3 am. During one patrol, the team successfully apprehended a drug peddler and confiscated a quantity of cannabis.

The support from the community is keeping the volunteers motivated. “We are heartened by the overwhelming support we receive from our fellow villagers. Their encouragement and contributions, particularly from senior members, have been instrumental in mobilizing our youth and ensuring the smooth functioning of the association. In addition, a village-wide donation drive for the installation of CCTV cameras is currently underway to further bolster our security efforts,” said Mele. He further urged the youth of the state to collectively make an effort to keep Arunachal Pradesh safe.