Tao inspects cultural centre for folk music

PASIGHAT, 27 Sep: Art & Culture Director Ibom Tao and Itanagar DACO (HQ) Oshon Borang on Friday inspected the completed multipurpose cultural centre located at the Solung ground here in East Siang district on Friday.

The two also inspected “the Karpung Karduk Centre for Folk Music Academy in Rayang village the proposed site for the socio-cultural heritage building under the Special Infrastructure Development Fund(SIDF) scheme,” the DIPRO informed in a release.

East Siang District Art & Culture Officer Mannong Tayeng coordinated the inspection, and the project is being executed by the PWD, the release stated.

Tao expressed appreciation for the efforts being made by the Karpung Karduk Centre in preserving the state’s cultural heritage. He highlighted the centre’s significant role in safeguarding indigenous art forms and fostering cultural identity.

The director emphasised the importance of initiatives like Karpung Karduk Centre, “which stand as beacons of cultural resilience and a source of pride for the state.”

“It is truly heartening to see the youths engaging with and upholding our traditional heritage through this academy,” said Tao.

He also assured his full support in ensuring the centre’s continued success and its proposed infrastructure development, the release stated.

The DACO (HQ) on his part expressed confidence in the feasibility of the site for the new infrastructure, noting that “it aligns well with the centre’s growing needs.”

He added that the Karpung Karduk Centre “is poised to become one of the state’s exemplary cultural institutions in the years to come, setting a benchmark for the preservation of indigenous traditions.”

The team expressed optimism over the future of the centre and acknowledged its vital role in promoting Arunachal Pradesh’ rich cultural heritage on both regional and national stages, the DIPRO said.