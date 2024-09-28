World Tourism Day celebrated

PASIGHAT, 27 Sep: The East Siang tourism department, led by District Tourism Officer Leena Perme, in collaboration with the Sigar military station, organised a special event to mark the World Tourism Day on Friday.

The event was aimed at positioning East Siang as a prime destination for ecotourism, adventure sports, and cultural exploration.

Tourism stakeholders, including tour operators, tour guides and homestay owners, and students from different schools of the district participated in the day’s activities.

The programme began with a yoga and meditation session in the auditorium of the Hump World War II Museum. The students and other participants explored the museum and learned about the region’s significant role in the war and its historical importance.

The winners of essay writing and quiz competitionsconducted by the district tourism department to commemorate the day were also felicitated on the occasion. (DIPRO)