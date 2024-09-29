AICC confident of party’s resurgence in Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 28 Sep: All India Congress Committee (AICC) joint secretary Mathew Antony exuded confidence regarding the party’s resurgence in Arunachal Pradesh.

He said that the people of the state are eager to see the Congress return to power.

Antony, who is also the party’s in-charge for Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Mizoram, asserted that the INDIA alliance would come to the power in the 2029 general elections.

He was addressing a two-day extended executive meeting of the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee here on 26 and 27 February.

Antony said that “the Congress was, is and will always be with the tribal people of Arunachal Pradesh and protect their rights.”

He exhorted the party leaders and workers to work with dedication to strengthen the party organisation in the state.

The meeting was aimed at strengthening the party’s foothold in Arunachal ahead of the next general elections, as well as the upcoming panchayati raj and municipal corporation elections, the APCC said in a release.

APCC president and lone Congress party MLA Nabam Tuki, senior party leaders, formers MLAs, the rank and file of the APCC, heads of the party’s frontal organisations – the Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress, Arunachal Pradesh Mahila Congress, Arunachal Pradesh Congress Seva Dal, Arunachal Pradesh Congress Young Brigade – and the presidents and general secretaries of all the District Congress Committees and City Congress Committees attended the meeting.