APC organises painting competition in run-up to foundation day

ITANAGAR, 29 Sep: The Arunachal Press Club (APC), in collaboration with the Arunachal Akademi of Fine Arts (AAFA), organised a painting competition for college and university students at the press club here on Sunday.

The theme of the competition was ‘Media ethics and press freedom’, and it was held in the run-up to the 42nd APC foundation day celebration, scheduled to be held on 4 October.

Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) Fine Arts & Music Assistant Professor Punyo Chobin and AAFA President Jackie Bodo attended the competition as the jury members.

Around 30 students from the RGU’s fine arts & music department, the Don Bosco College Art Club, the Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) Art Club, and a few members of the AAFA participated in the competition.

APC President Dodum Yangfo told mediapersons that art and journalism go hand in hand as both professions include freedom of expression. “While the artist expresses it through art, journalists communicate it through the medium of newspaper, besides digital and electronic means of communication,” he said.

Also, it is an effort by the APC to provide a platform to the young artists of the state.

“Though the club wanted to include students from schools, due to some reasons, it could not be materialised. However, the students from the two colleges and RGU actively participated in the competition, showcasing their talent,” Yangfo said.

“Though the theme of the competition surrounded media ethics and freedom of press, we ensured full freedom to the artists to depict media scenarios in the state,” he said, adding that “the artworks of the winners will be displayed in the archive of the press club for the public.”

Besides, other artworks will also be displayed in the press club, he added.

Yangfo further informed that the winners of the competition will be felicitated during the APC foundation day celebration.

Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists President Amar Sangno expressed his gratitude to the artists who showcased their views on the state’smedia in the form of art. He also encouraged the students to continue with their work of art.

He said that “the event is an effort by the APC to provide a platform to the artists of the state to showcase their talent,” and expressed hope the more activities would be organised in the press club in the future.

Bodo informed that the AAFA was formed in 1994 “with the prime motive of providing a platform to the aspiring artists of the state.”

“It’s a privilege to collaborate with the APC for the painting competition,” he said, and added that “such events provide an opportunity to the artists of the state.”

“There are many extremely talented and creative artists in the state who need a proper platform to showcase their talents. This event has provided the artists with such a platform,” he added.

Among others, APC General Secretary Damien Lepcha, APUWJ General Secretary Sonam Jelly, and IJU-NEC member Taya Bagang also spoke.