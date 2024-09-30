Health screening camp for sanitary workers

ITANAGAR, 29 Sep: A free health camp-cum-diabetes screening camp for sanitary workers of the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) was held at Heema Hospital here on Sunday.

The camp was organised by Heema Hospital, in collaboration with the IMC. It was inaugurated by IMC Mayor Tame Phassang, in the presence of Heema Hospital CMD Dr Byabang Rana, Medical Superintendent Dr Kesang W Thongdok, IMC Commissioner Techu Aran, MD Dr Byabang Heema, corporators of the IMC, and doctors and staff of Heema Hospital.

More than 150 sanitary workers were comprehensively checked during the camp. Complete blood count (CBC) platelets and blood sugar were checked free of cost. Out of them, around 10 workers were found to be diabetic and 10 were found to be anaemic (low haemoglobin), and treatment was given accordingly.