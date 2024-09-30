Cleanliness and plantation drives

YINGKIONG, 29 Sep: The Upper Siang district police organised a cleanliness and tree plantation drive under the Swachhta Hi Seva campaign at the SP office premises here on Sunday.

Upper Siang GB Welfare Associatio president and HGB Akkong Libang, Sikiing Koje Charitable Society chairman Dr Mity Jopir, DIPRO Y Jerang, DSP Gocham Sakter, Inspector Oyin Tari and other rank and file of the district police participated in the plantation drive.

Meanwhile, the urban development & housing department carried out a cleanliness drive across Yingkiong township. Government officials, members of NGOs and the Yingkiong APWWS unit, and others participated in the drive.

Earlier, on 28 September, members of the Mariyang Area Youth Association, led by its president Mitin Pertin, carried out a cleanliness drive in Mariyang township, in collaboration with the urban development & housing department. (DIPRO)