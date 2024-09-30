AAPPTF unit organises traffic awareness prog

[Karda Natam]

DAPORIJO, 29 Sep: The Upper Subansiri district unit of the All Arunachal Pradesh Public Transport Federation (AAPPTF) organised a traffic awareness programme here on Saturday.

During the programme, the drivers of private vehicles took a pledge to follow the traffic rules and regulations.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Taniya Soki said that public transport plays a crucial role in the growth of the economy of a nation and the society in particular. It also alleviates unemployment, he said.

The MLA advised the drivers to follow the principles of safe driving.

Upper Subansiri SP Thutan Jampa advised the drivers and vehicle owners to obtain proper vehicle registration, driving licence and other important documents with them.

Former ZPM Ponga Gongo, DC Tasso Gambo, All Arunachal Pradesh Public Transport Federation president Dobing Sonam and representatives from anAssam-based transport association attended the awareness programme.