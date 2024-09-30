Tirap observes World Rabies Day

KHONSA, 29 Sep: The Tirap District Health Society (DHS), in collaboration with the animal husbandry, veterinary & dairy development department, observed the World Rabies Day on Saturday with the theme ‘Breaking rabies boundaries’, under the National Rabies Control Programme (NRCP).

District Veterinary Officer Dr JS Mungrey enlightened the participants on prevention of rabies and the importance of anti-rabies vaccination for pet animals.

Mungrey also presented a brief on routine immunisation for pet animals.

NRCP District Programme Officer Dr P Rakshit presented a brief on the importance of World Rabies Day, mode of transmission of the rabies virus from animals to humans, and its preventive measures.

The programme concluded with administration of free anti-rabies vaccination to pet dogs.

Pet owners, government officials from the departments concerned, and members of the public attended the programme.

Earlier, NRCP personnel had conducted an awareness programme on rabies at the government school in Lazu, and the government secondary school in Thinsa on 21 and 23 September,respectively. (DIPRO)