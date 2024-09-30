ITBP organises cultural prog for LBSNAA trainee officers

[Prem Chetry]

DIRANG, 29 Sep: The 4th battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) organised a cultural programme and a community interaction event for trainee officers of the 99th foundation course of the Mussoorie (Uttarakhand)-based Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Chug Valley here in West Kameng district on Saturday.

The cultural programme showcased the rich traditions, music, and dance forms of the local Monpa community, providing the trainees officers with a firsthand experience of the region’s cultural wealth. Through this immersive experience, the trainees gained a deeper understanding of the people and their way of life in remote Dirang.

The event featured an interactive session, during which the trainee officers and villagers exchanged ideas, stories, and experiences. This engagement waspart of the broader initiative of the LBSNAA and the ITBP to foster a closer bond between future civil servants and the communities they will serve, especially in border areas.

4 Bn ITBP Commandant Thoudam S Manganghighlighted the importance of such initiatives, stating that “these interactions help bridge gaps between officials and the local population, building trust and understanding.” He emphasised the need for future administrators to have a strong connection with the grassroots, and the importance of integrating cultural sensitivity into governance.

Villagers from Chug Valley expressed happiness at being able to share their traditions with the young trainee officers. They highlighted how such events strengthen the relationship between the local population and the government, creating a sense of mutual respect and cooperation.

The trainee officers of the 99th foundation course were equally enthusiastic, expressing their gratitude for the opportunity to engage with the community and learn about the region’s cultural heritage.

The event marked another successful step in the ITBP’s ongoing efforts to promote cultural exchange and community development in India’s border regions, further strengthening the spirit of unity and nation-building.