Declare results

Editor,

I want to highlight the issue of the delay in declaring the recruitment exam results for Arunachal Pradesh University, Pasighat, which were conducted in mid-August. Since then, the APSSB CGL exam, held on September 8, has already had its results declared, and all formalities for document verification have been completed, with some candidates already receiving appointment letters. The District & Sessions Court of Bomdila, which also conducted recruitment for non-judicial staff around the same time as Arunachal Pradesh University, Pasighat, has already issued appointment letters, and the selected candidates have been posted to various district courts under its jurisdiction.

Heavy fees were charged for the application for each post; for example, Rs. 700 for UDC and PA, Rs. 500 for LDC and MTS, and other posts were charged around Rs.1,000 and Rs. 800. It would be a great injustice to candidates who had to travel to Pasighat for the exams and also incur lodging and food expenses if anything suspicious were to happen. Anxiety is growing among candidates, and therefore, I urge the concerned authorities at Arunachal Pradesh University, Pasighat, to expedite the declaration of results for all recruitment exams for non-teaching staff, along with the mark statements of all candidates.

Candidate