AITF commendable role

The decision of the Nyishi Elite Society (NES) and the Adi Bane Kebang (ABK) to resolve the differences arising from a statement issued by the ABK general secretary is a welcome move. The reconciliation facilitated by the Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum (AITF) has successfully ended a feud that had the potential to escalate into communal overtone. The maturity displayed by the leaders of both NES and ABK deserves appreciation, and this situation once again underscores the importance of the AITF. Many in the state often question the existence of the AITF and wonder whether it serves a purpose.

However, whenever conflicts arise between communities, the AITF has played a significant role in resolving them. In the past, the AITF helped to end the Adi-Khamti conflict in Namsai as well. The state government should promote pan-Arunachal organizations like the AITF on a much larger scale. This feud between the NES and ABK exemplifies the need for caution when making statements to the media about sensitive issues. People often rush to express their views in the media and on social media platforms without considering the potential consequences. Issues that can be resolved through dialogue do not need to be aired publicly. Hopefully, this serves as a learning process for every organization in the state.